Albemarle County Architectural Review Board hears proposed renovation plans for Rio Hill Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Proposed renovation plans for the Rio Hill Shopping Center were heard Monday by the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board.
These early stage plans call to renovate a majority of the existing Rio Hill Shopping Center by removing portions of the existing canopies and store entryways to update the current façade.
The goal of the renovations is to make the shopping center more current and more pedestrian friendly. The hope is to build growth at the shopping center as plans move forward.
“It’s great news. I mean, it’s nice to see that shopping center, rather than just going to waste and essentially becoming abandoned, is being redeveloped and I’m very encouraged by that and I’m hopeful that it can proceed.” Fred Missel, the vice chair of the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board said.
The ARB has already approved a Comprehensive Sign Plan and a number of sign applications for the development, as well as some renovations to tenant spaces.
