Video appears to show lack of masks, social distancing at bar near University of Virginia

“The University has developed a comprehensive plan to protect the health and safety of the UVA community and our Charlottesville neighbors. University policy prohibits students from gathering in groups larger than 10 and requires them to wear masks and practice physical distancing at all times. In the event students violate that policy, we investigate the details and take appropriate action, up to and including suspensions. We have worked throughout the semester with the Virginia Department of Health and local merchants to ensure that all local and state health and safety guidelines are followed and enforced and we will continue that partnership going forward.”