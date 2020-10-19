UVA launches 10-year sustainability plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking big steps to achieve some hefty civic and environmental goals. There’s a new 10-year sustainability plan on the horizon.
UVA says they wanted to set the bar high and be bold with this new sustainability plan.
“This is a really ambitious plan, but this is a time for being ambitious and looking forward to the future,” Phoebe Crisman, Co-Chair of UVA’s committee for sustainability said.
The university is already making strides with current sustainability efforts. It has reduced carbon emissions by 25% by 2019, six years ahead of its goal. Now, UVA has ten new goals to hit by 2030.
The university aims to be carbon neutral, reduce water use by 30%, and reduce the university’s nitrogen footprint by 30% in the next ten years. It also wants to increase the use of local, sustainably grown food and reduce waste.
UVA plans to get the whole school involved by developing new courses, academic programs, faculty fellowships, funded research, and more.
Crisman says a big part of conquering this will mean engaging students in the process.
“We have students looking at the fleet of buses and what it takes to convert those buses from diesel to electric, we have students looking at rooftop solar and which buildings are suitable for solar, and where we can install that,” she said. "So a lot of this work is being done through classes.”
The plan does include an even larger goal of being fossil fuel-free by 2050.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.