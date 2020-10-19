Scottsville plans for CARES Act money

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The town of Scottsville is receiving $100,000 of CARES Act money. The town is using half of the money to help the community with small business grants as well as to give the residents a safe place to work and have access to high speed internet.
A barber shop, a specialty food market, and an auto repair shop are among six small businesses that were awarded grants of up to $5,000 Monday October 19.
The Victory Hall Theatre has been opened to host space for telework and virtual learning with high speed internet at no charge. Now Scottsville has to figure out what to do with the second half of their funds.
“We have the opportunity to extend that Small Business Grant Program and also to extend the hours here at the Community Center so we can build on the success of those programs. We’re also looking at some options for housing assistance and nutrition. We’re worried about homelessness and food insecurity going into the winter.” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.
How to spend the second half of the CARES Act funding is on Town Council’s agenda to discuss Monday, October 19 at 7 p.m. You can attend the meeting virtually or in person at Victory Hall in Downtown Scottsville.
