Restaurants in Charlottesville expanding their outdoor footprint may soon get financial relief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurants in Charlottesville have been renting space from the city for years to expand their outdoor footprint, but now restaurants may see some financial relief if a new ordinance passes at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The director of economic development, Chris Engel, is proposing for City Council to waive cafe rental space fees for March and April when restaurants could not operate, cut the outdoor rental fee by 50% when operation is cut to 50% capacity, and reduce the cost of parking spaces rented by restaurants also by 50%.
“Since outdoor dining is more advantageous from a public health perspective at the moment, we want to do what we can to try and help folks that can take advantage of that,” Engel said.
For restaurants like Whiskey Jar in Charlottesville, if the proposal goes into effect, it would help them save a lot of money.
“Anything that we don’t have to pay during this time of course is very helpful, so if the city can make that happen and reduce costs, or even kick the cost down the road so there are no costs right now that would be most helpful,” Whiskey Jar owner Wilson Richey said.
If the ordinance passes, it would take effect immediately. The City Council meeting begins at 6:30 on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.