Pleasantly Warm Autumn Days This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasantly warm temperatures and a dry stretch of days this week. High pressure and southerly winds will make for above average temperatures this week and keep us dry through at least Friday. A front is stalled out across the Ohio Valley with high pressure keeping us dry here in much of the East. A stronger cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic this weekend to bring some showers and the return to cooler, more seasonable temperatures.