Pleasantly Warm Autumn Days This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasantly warm temperatures and a dry stretch of days this week. High pressure and southerly winds will make for above average temperatures this week and keep us dry through at least Friday. A front is stalled out across the Ohio Valley with high pressure keeping us dry here in much of the East. A stronger cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic this weekend to bring some showers and the return to cooler, more seasonable temperatures.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice, warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers. Mainly later in the day and night at this time. Highs low 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Chance of showers. Highs lower 60s.Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs Low to mid 60s.
