Places29 CAC takes up affordable housing development on 29 North

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Places29 Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee Monday night discussed a possible new affordable housing development on Route 29 North.
Developers want to turn the current location of the Red Carpet Inn on the west side of 29 into 140 housing units.
The area would first need to be rezoned for mixed use residential development, as it’s currently zoned for commercial use.
Several local organizations, including the Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless are partnering on the project.
“In my experience, the issues that people have can’t ever be addressed if they don’t have a roof over their head,” Cynthia Neff, the chair of the Places29 Hydraulic CAC, said. “You gotta fix those first, and then after that, I’ve seen people kind of grow and blossom.”
The applicant will be receiving public input on the project until November 6th. A planning commission public hearing for the project is set for December 8th.
