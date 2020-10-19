Open-air job fair held at Albemarle Square Shopping Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia Career Works held an open-air job fair Monday at Albemarle Square Shopping Center Monday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Over 60 local employers were on hand over the course of the day to meet and greet job seekers.
The in-person event gave those looking for employment a chance to highlight their personalities which might not come across in a virtual meeting. It also gave employers a chance to answer questions and explain their business model on a more personal level.
“We know that there are companies and employers that are looking for a lot of people. So we thought face-to-face to be able to help them glean who they were looking for and how we could get people back to work in the region.” says Sarah Morton with Work Career Works Piedmont Region.
The event was organized in a socially distanced manner and masks were strongly suggested.
The Virginia Career Work resource room is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for assistance with computers, resumes, job applications, and unemployment applications.
A list of upcoming job fairs in Virginia can be found on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.
