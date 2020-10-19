Nonprofits team up to provide children with climate action kits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to help teach children about climate change.
The Charlottesville Climate Collaborative (C3), Virginia Discovery Museum and City of Promise gave away 20 activity kits for families with 3 to 8 year olds. The kits are designed help the young students learn about their impact on the world around them.
“There’s a ton in there,” City of Promise’s Ashley Howard said. “There’s a reusable grocery bag so that the kids can decorate it and when they get to the grocery store put their fruits and vegetables in there. There’s an egg carton garden that they have. There’s a sticker sheet, there’s this scavenger hunt.”
Funding for the kits was provided by C3 and the Earth Day Network, in recognition of Energy Awareness Month.
