Milder Autumn Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not a cold as the last couple mornings. Temperatures will rise from the 40s and 50s, to the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.
A milder southerly breeze will keep temperatures above average through the work and school week.
The main storm track will remain to our northwest from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. This will keep our weather dry through at least Friday. The next best rain risk looks to hold off until later Saturday, Saturday night into perhaps next Sunday morning.
Monday: Partly sunny, pleasant this afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy river valley fog. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and milder. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower chance. Mainly later in the day and night at this time. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower risk. Highs cooler in the lower 60s.
