Charlottesville Skate Park wins award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Skate Park has been named the “best new facility” by the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society.
Vic Garber of Charlottesville’s Parks and Recreation Department says this award represents the entire community.
“City Council obviously thinks a lot of its youth and young adults and families," Garber said. "This provides a sense of place for everyone of all ages and all abilities to come together.”
Each year the Virginia Recreation and Parks Service gives out this award and the recipient is chosen by a jury of its peers.
Charlottesville last won the same award in 2010 for the Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center.
