Charlottesville City Council distributes $410,000 of CARES funds
On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved the allocation of $410,000 of CARES funds (Source: WVIR)
By Steve Rappaport | October 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 11:28 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council voted on how to distribute more than $400,000 worth of CARES funds.

After some discussion about each proposal, councilors approved the proposed plan as presented.

A black community wellness center, most likely coordinated by Sentara Martha Jefferson, will get $200,000.

$110,000 will go to continue an emergency food program for people who live in public housing.

$80,000 will help pay past due rent for everyone living in public housing.

The Conscious Capitalist Foundation will create a mentoring program to help students with virtual learning with $20,000 of CARES funds.

This round of funding will come from a contingency reserve of $625,000. The funding must be used before December 30.

