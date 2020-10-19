Charlottesville City Council distributes $410,000 of CARES funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council voted on how to distribute more than $400,000 worth of CARES funds.
After some discussion about each proposal, councilors approved the proposed plan as presented.
A black community wellness center, most likely coordinated by Sentara Martha Jefferson, will get $200,000.
$110,000 will go to continue an emergency food program for people who live in public housing.
$80,000 will help pay past due rent for everyone living in public housing.
The Conscious Capitalist Foundation will create a mentoring program to help students with virtual learning with $20,000 of CARES funds.
This round of funding will come from a contingency reserve of $625,000. The funding must be used before December 30.
