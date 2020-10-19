Cause of explosion at Miller Circle in Harrisonburg determined

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the explosion and subsequent fire at Miller Circle in Harrisonburg Saturday morning was the result of a natural gas leak inside the building.
According to a tweet from the City of Harrisonburg, the exact origin of the leak and ignition source are still under investigation.
A subsequent tweet said the Fire Marshal’s Office will remain on location through this week in an attempt to bring more clarity to the events inside the structure that resulted in the explosion and fire.
At this time, there is no indication of any criminal act.
