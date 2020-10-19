Armstrong remains in concussion protocol; Cavaliers preparing for No. 11 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is on a three-game losing streak, after losing by seventeen points for the second week in a row.
UVA will now have to face back-to-back ranked opponents, beginning this weekend at No. 11 Miami.
They may once again be without the services of quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who remains in concussion protocol.
“I don’t know when he’ll be released," says UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Nor do I ever know. And it really never is something I even come close to influencing, you know. There is way too much at stake, so I just wait, and whenever they our training staff and the medical community says they’re back then that’s great. So we prepare as if they won’t ever be back, and then when they, are that’s great.”
Lindell Stone made his first-career start for the 'Hoos against Wake Forest.
If Armstrong is out, he could be in line to make another.
The up-in-the-air situation due to injury isn’t easy, but the former Woodberry Forest star says he’s always prepared to play, without knowing if he would.
“It’s a way, that’s just kind of the spot that I’ve been in, since I’ve been here," says Stone. "Always been the #2, just waiting. It was just a matter of in-game injury. Preparation really doesn’t change, it’s just a greater chance that you’ll actually play, but that’s about it.”
The UVA Athletics Department released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.
Out of 939 tests administered over the last seven days, four resulted in a positive test.
They’ve had 87 positives, out of more than eight-thousands tests, since testing began in July.
