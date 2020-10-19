Albemarle County offering second round of Community Lift Grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nonprofits in Albemarle County have the chance to receive thousands of dollars in grant money through the second round of the Community Lift Grant, but need to apply as soon as possible.
All 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits in the county offering food, financialy security, shelter and childcare needs during the pandemic, despite their own financial losses, are eligible. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 19. Applicants can receive up to $50,000 toward lost revenue.
“That was an opportunity for us to say, ‘Are there non-profits that maybe missed the opportunity the first time around or non-profits that maybe submitted the first time around and really have additional hardships? What can we do to ensure that we’re meeting the needs that we’re seeing?’" said spokesperson Emily Kilroy.
For more information: https://www.albemarle.org/
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.