After 'Normal’ week, Hokies seeing improvement with COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unlike the UVA Athletics Department, Virginia Tech isn’t releasing specific numbers for student-athletes and COVID-19, but the football team has been hit hard.
The Commonwealth Clash was postponed back on September 19th, because the Hokies believed they did not have enough healthy players to safely play a game.
Since then, Tech has posted a record of 3-1, while playing shorthanded all year.
Saturday’s win against Boston College was the first time Virginia Tech had all of its coaches available.
While they may be turning the corner, head coach Justin Fuente isn’t looking to jinx it.
“I’m hesitant to say anything," says Fuente. "You see guys make comments, and then the next thing you know, it bites them in the tail. We’re doing everything in our power to adhere by the guidelines, and do our best to control what we can during this situation. We were still down some guys, but it was nice to have our staff there. That’s probably the most normal week we’ve had.”
Virginia Tech will play at Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 PM.
