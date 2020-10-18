Virginia State Police searching for endangered missing adult

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia State Police has activated an endangered missing adult alert, as it searches for a missing adult with autism.
Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, was last seen on October 17 on Grant Street in Chesapeake. Hill, a Black woman, stands 4 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes the last time she was seen.
Hill has autism, and is considered to be in danger. The Chesapeake Police Department believes her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with more information, or who has seen Hill, is encourage to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161, or at http://www.vasenioralert.com.
