Virginia State Police searching for endangered missing adult

THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR JAMILE JOHNAY HILL, RACE: BLACK , SEX: FEMALE , AGE 29 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4 FOOT 8 INCHES , WEIGHT 170 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON OCTOBER 17, 2020, AT 1930 HOURS, ON GRANT STREET IN CHESAPEAKE VIRGINIA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED SHIRT WITH BLACK SHORTS AND BLACK TENNIS SHOES.