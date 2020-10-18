USDA school lunch funding extended through end of 2020-2021 school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Children 18 and under will continue to be fed through the end of the school year.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced it will continue the funding for all students to be fed through the end of the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of economic status.
Director of Food Service in Albemarle County Schools Christina Pitsenberger says these meals are important for students.
“The students still need to have those meals," Pitsenberger said. "They need to have the nutrition to think well through the day, stay focused and this really helps keep them connected to school, seeing the school bus and just getting the meals.”
While virtual learning continues, distribution will continue to take place through school buses and by bus routes.
