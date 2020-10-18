Quarterback carousel leads to uptick in rushing yards for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team lost its third game in a row on Saturday night, as the Cavaliers fell 40-23 at Wake Forest.
Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC) was playing without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who missed the game due to a concussion.
Former Woodberry Forest star Lindell Stone made his first career start at QB, while Keytaon Thompson and Ira Armstead were both subbed in liberally.
Stone had most of the pass attempts and yards (24-of-42, 193 yards, 2 INT).
Armstead went 1-for-3 through the air, and also ran for a touchdown.
Thompson did not attempt a pass, but he led the team in rushing, with 10-carries for 71 yards.
The transfer from Mississippi State says the constant substitutions were not an issue.
“With those plays that we did have, if anything, it was probably simpler," says Thompson. "We play quarterback, so we know the playbook, and are used to having to know everything. When you break it down, and only have a certain section of the playbook, a certain amount of plays, it’s even easier.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "All plays that we scripted, and all plays that are in, or are possibilities, weren’t called. And they’re different types of runners. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t pass plays, and there aren’t pass plays for either, or both, but seven yards a rush is pretty good, so it seemed to be effective.”
Virginia will be back in action next Saturday at Miami.
Kickoff is set for eight o’clock.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.