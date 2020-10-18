No. 11 UVA women’s soccer falls 4-3 against No. 2 Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 11th ranked Virginia women’s soccer team lost 4-3 against #2 Florida State on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA twice fell behind by two goals (2-0 and 3-1), but rallied to tie the match at 3-3 on a FSU own goal in the 64th minute.
However, the Seminoles' Clara Robbins scored her second goal of the match on a corner kick in the 81st minute, ending the comeback bid for the 'Hoos.
Virginia received goals from Alexa Spaanstra in the 1st half, and Diana Ordonez in the 2nd half.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, "We played some good soccer at times, not as consistent as we need to be, against a team like that. The first half was disappointing. I think our team fought hard to get back in the game, but at the end of the game, I think the better team won.”
Virginia will be back in action at Boston College on October 29th.
