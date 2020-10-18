No. 5 UVA men’s soccer drops 3-2 overtime decision against No. 2 Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 5 Virginia men’s soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit, but the Cavaliers fell 3-2 in overtime against No. 2 Pitt on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
A tally from freshman Nick Berghold in the 90th minute sent the match to overtime, after Kaya Ignacio got the 'Hoos on the board in the 66th minute.
The Panthers' Arturo Ordonez headed in the game-winner off a corner kick in the third minute of OT.
UVA head coach George Gelnovatch says, "To come back, from two goals down, against a very good Pitt team, this team is ranked second in the country, I actually felt like we were the better team tonight, and playing with a lot of young guys. You hate to lose, and drop the points. It’s a big game, but I’m taking a lot of positives away.”
The Cavaliers (1-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Notre Dame for their final road match of the regular season.
