Khalil Herbert leads dominating ground attack for Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team has moved up three spots to #20 in the AP Top 25, after beating Boston College 40-14 under the lights at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies rushed for a season-high 350 yards in the win.
They’ve already crossed the 300-yard plateau three times in 2020.
That’s the same number of 300-yard games they had over the previous nine years, combined.
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert leads the nation in all-purpose yards, with 962-yards in four games.
“Whatever I have to do to help the team win, whether it be catching, blocking, returning, whatever it is, I’m gonna do it," says Herbert. "If the yards come, they come, but happy to get the ‘W,’ first and foremost.”
Virginia Tech will be back in action next weekend at Wake Forest.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at three-thirty.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.