Chilly, Frosty Morning to Kick Off a Sunny Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re going to have a chilly start to Sunday with a frost advisory in effect across the region until 10am, more prevalent in more rural areas like the Shenandoah Valley and areas west of the Blue Ridge. In general, expect widespread patchy frost and patchy fog across the central Virginia region.
Otherwise, a sunny and mild fall day is ahead of us. Calm winds in the afternoon, highs in the mid to lower 60s. Perfect day to get out and enjoy fall activities in the crisp air before it heats up later in the week.
Temperatures will start to gradually warm back up into the 70s as high pressure moves offshore. Quite the dry spell is ahead. So far we aren’t seeing any rain or showers headed this way through Saturday, October 24.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 am. Areas of frost before 10 am. Otherwise, sunny, with highs in the mid-to-low 60s. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a lows in the mid-40s. Calm wind.
Monday: Patchy fog before 10am. Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, may hit 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
