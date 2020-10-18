Albemarle County Police Department investigating shooting homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a shooter.
ACPD responded to reports of a shooting on October 16 at the intersection of Glenwood Station Lane and Rio Road East. They discovered one victim, Gabriel Joseph Price, 19 of Charlottesville. Price was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.
The investigators believe the shooting occurred somewhere in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court. They are treating it as an isolated incident.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
