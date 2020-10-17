Shelter for Help in Emergency hosting virtual 5K for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Shelter for Help in Emergency is hosting its annual “5K for Shelter," virtually this year due to COVID-19. The race will take place throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Anyone can participate at their own pace and time by registering online. The shelter does have its own 5K route mapped out, but organizers say the race can be completed anywhere.
Results will be posted in November after all race times are submitted.
