Shelter for Help in Emergency hosting virtual 5K for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Shelter for Help in Emergency hosting virtual 5K for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The 5K Run/Walk for Shelter will be virtual this year due to COVID-19. (Source: WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes | October 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 7:10 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Shelter for Help in Emergency is hosting its annual “5K for Shelter," virtually this year due to COVID-19. The race will take place throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Anyone can participate at their own pace and time by registering online. The shelter does have its own 5K route mapped out, but organizers say the race can be completed anywhere.

Results will be posted in November after all race times are submitted.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.