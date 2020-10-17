Morning Frost, Afternoon Sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, cool, and seasonable October Weekend is in store for us. A Frost Advisory is in effect across central Virginia with more widespread frost west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Expect areas of patchy frost across the region before 10am.
Otherwise, look forward to a sunny and cool Saturday, perfect for fall activities. Another cold start Sunday morning, with some more areas of frost. Temperatures in the low and mid 60s Sunday with more sunshine.
Temperatures will start to warm back up at or above 70 next week, as high pressure moves offshore. A largely dry stretch of days is expected for much of next week.
Saturday: Areas of patchy frost in the morning. Sunshine and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Patchy frost possible. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows not as cold, in the 40s.
Monday through next Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 70s.
