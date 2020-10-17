Hokies rush for 350 yards; Crush Boston College 40-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team rushed for a season-high 350 yards, and the 23rd-ranked Hokies defeated Boston College 40-14 on Saturday night at Lane Stadium.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker carried the ball 18 times for a game-high 164 yards and three touchdowns.
The junior also completed 11-of-15 passes for 111 yards and a TD.
Senior Khalil Herbert rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries, and he also scored a touchdown on a 29 yard reception.
Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1) will be back in action next Saturday at Wake Forest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 in Winston-Salem.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.