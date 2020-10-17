Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg officials say an explosion happened in a commercial business area around 8:30 this morning in Miller Circle. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Officials say two individuals were flown from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center after the explosion and they are reported to be in critical condition. One person is being treated at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Later, James Madison University tweeted that three students were involved in the incident. Of the three individuals recently reported injured, one individual, who was transported to RMH, is being treated for cuts to the arm from flying glass, according to officials. Two other JMU students were treated on the scene and released. All three students were participating in a community event.
As of 11:33 a.m., officials say the fire from the explosion is contained, but still not out. Chief Tobia with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews will most likely be on the scene for days.
Officials say some nearby businesses have been impacted by the explosion, but there is no belief there are serious impacts or injuries from those businesses.
Officials say they haven’t been able to assess damage outside of the area for residents, but homeowners are encouraged to report property damage from the incident to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Multiple WHSV viewers reported hearing or feeling the explosion for miles.
Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he deployed state emergency personnel for additional support regarding the explosion.
Two stores in the shopping center - Hometown Music LLC and Element Vapors Harrisonburg - report its employees are okay after the incident.
This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.