VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police have identified the rider in a fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County.
Fifty-eight-year-old John D. Spitler Jr. of West Virginia died at the scene along Route 252, near Cale Spring Road. He was wearing a helmet. VSP says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, October 15.
Investigators believe Spitler was heading north on Rt. 252 on a 1991 Harley-Davidson when it ran off the left side of the road and down a steep embankment.
The crash remains under investigation.
