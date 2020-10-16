Virginia Democrats take part in health care town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democrats representing the Commonwealth of Virginia in Congress took part in a town hall for health care Friday, October 16.
As part of the Protect Our Care’s national virtual bus tour a stop was made in Virginia.
Democrats including U.S. Senator Mark Warner, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger, and 5th District candidate Cameron Webb spoke about the importance of health care in the United States.
The focus of the town hall was centered around the Affordable Care Act and Republican’s plan to revoke it later this year.
Spanberger says this issue is important for everyone she represents.
“We’re talking about the importance of protecting health care," Spanberger said. "I’m thinking about the people in my district, people across central Virginia whose stories are very similar to the stories across the rest of the commonwealth, and certainly across the rest of the country.”
Spanberger also said that at the core of this issue it’s people lives, health and survival.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.