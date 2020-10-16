Some Rain and Much Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a strong cold front moving over the region on this Friday. The mildest part of the day was set at midnight when the temperature was in the 60s. It’ll be turning cooler through the 50s with a little rain and drizzle through early Friday evening. Most of the rain will fall near and east of I-95.
Clearing and cooling overnight into Saturday morning. Areas of frost possible. Especially over the open country-side. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Shenandoah Valley for early Saturday morning. That’s where temperatures are most likely to be near freezing by dawn.
Cooler and sunnier for Saturday. Patchy frost possible again Sunday morning. A little milder Sunday with sunshine.
Overall dry and milder weather ahead for next week.
Friday: Clouds, cooling, shower, sprinkles, drizzle. Temperatures falling to the 50s. Light northeast breeze.
Friday overnight: Clearing and colder. Lows in the 30s. Some frost possible. Mainly for the Shenandoah Valley by dawn.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Patchy frost possible. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows not as cold, in the 40s.
Monday through next Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
