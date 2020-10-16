Shebeen restaurant weighing options, considering sale amid financial woes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shebeen Pub and Braii in downtown Charlottesville has been hit hard by the pandemic, but they are remaining open for the time being.
The ownership is considering leasing its space, but there is no plan to close at this point.
Those we spoke with at the South African style pub and braai denied recent rumors that they were closing. They say however that city regulations on indoor dining and continued expenses has them operating at 40% their regular revenue, and that has forced them to consider their options going forward, especially with the impending winter months.
In a statement to NBC29, owner Walter Slawski says, in part, “...we count ourselves fortunate that we have been able to continue employing our core staff and are so grateful to our regular clientele who continue to support us unwaveringly through dining in on the veranda, curbside take out and 3rd party delivery services. We hope that this support will continue and we will be here to serve all the wonderful and amazing charlottesvillians we have come to know during our last 17 years in continuous business...”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.