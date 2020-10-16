Shebeen restaurant weighing options, considering sale amid financial woes

In a statement to NBC29, owner Walter Slawski says, in part, “...we count ourselves fortunate that we have been able to continue employing our core staff and are so grateful to our regular clientele who continue to support us unwaveringly through dining in on the veranda, curbside take out and 3rd party delivery services. We hope that this support will continue and we will be here to serve all the wonderful and amazing charlottesvillians we have come to know during our last 17 years in continuous business...”