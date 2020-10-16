Search is on for muralist for rotating mural space on McGuffey Art Center’s exterior wall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A partnership between McGuffey Art Center, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, and the Charlottesville Mural Project is asking for muralist submissions for a rotating mural space on McGuffey Art Center’s north exterior wall.
This outdoor mural will tell the stories, and shed light on perspectives and voices of Black, Indigenous, and artists of color in our community who are not sufficiently represented.
The designated space for the mural is the north side retaining wall and measures 4 feet x 96 feet and selected muralist’s work will remain on the wall for a 6 month duration.
The deadline to apply for this first round of submissions is October 25, 2020. Muralists will be selected by the programming committee at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative as well as by members of McGuffey’s Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee
They hope to select the first artist by the first week of November and have work start soon thereafter.
“Our intention with this project is to support as many artists as we can so that’s why we’ve created a rotating mural project so that every six to eight months we’d open up an application cycle so that artists could apply and new perspectives will be shared” says Sri Kodakalla with McGuffey Art Center.
Artists without prior mural experience are encouraged to apply. All selected muralists will be provided a stipend and the cost of all painting materials will be covered.
Photos of the completed mural will be taken, free of charge, for the artist to use in their portfolios and there are plans to document the progression of the mural on social media and the respective artist’s website.
The application is free and can be found on McGuffey Art Center’s website along with details about eligibility, more about the project itself, and information on how to to donate to the projects expenses if you wish.
