Rohann Asfaw wins again at Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rohann Asfaw finished first with a time of 23:52.5, and the UVA men’s cross country team won the Virginia/Panorama Farms 8K Invitational on Friday in Earlysville.
The Cavaliers finished first in all three of their regular season races this year, and Asfaw has gone 3-for-3 in the individual competition.
“It’s nice,” says Asfaw. "It feels good to bring it home for the team, again. It’s been a fun experience.”
The Cavalier women placed second in the 5K race.
UVA senior Hannah Moran finished fourth overall with a career-best run of 17:07.1.
Moran says, "I think it was like 10 or 15 seconds faster than the first race here, but still a lot of things to improve on. Got to keep pushing hard through ACC’s in two weeks.”
The ACC Championships are scheduled to take place on October 30th in Cary, North Carolina.
