Richmond Restaurant Week kicks off to benefit FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to benefit FeedMore.
Over 50 local restaurants will be participating including Casa Del Barco, Fat Dragon, Wong Gonzalez and more.
Although it’s in the midst of a pandemic, Boulevard Burger and Brew says this year is more important than years prior.
“Your support means more than ever because we’re all in a time that we’re struggling just a little bit more,” said Donald Roderick, manager of Boulevard Burger and Brew.
Richmond Restaurant Week is a time for you to venture out, try new things and stuff your face.
“The week, where we put our best foot forward and show it off,” said Roderick.
But one ingredient they didn’t expect this year was, of course, a pandemic.
“It absolutely taken its toll, but we’re strong, we have each other and the only way to get through this is to surround yourself with people who love you," said Roderick.
Aline Ritzer, Founder of Richmond Restaurant Week, says that back in April she wasn’t sure if restaurant week was going to happen, but says this is a time for the community to rally together.
“The amount of our community that is furloughed, experiencing food insecurity is tremendous - this year like no other,” said Reitzer.
This year’s restaurant week is switching things up, no longer offering set three-course meals but full menus along with dine-in or take out options.
“Not only is there a broader range of restaurants participating but there is also a broader price point that’s being offered,” said Reitzer.
And although we’re in a pandemic, the mission is the same: to help people who can’t afford food.
“You have the choice to add a $5 FeedMore donation which is equivalent to 20 meals and you can add as many of them as you like,” said Reitzer.
“We know these restaurants are having hard times themselves," said Christy Dalton, Community Events Manager of FeedMore. "A lot of them had to shut down for a while so we are so grateful and thankful that these restaurants that are having issues are doing this for us.”
