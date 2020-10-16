Nice Weekend Ahead. Cold Mornings and Cool Afternoons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, cool October Weekend ahead. Clearing and cold tonight, as Canadian high pressure builds toward the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures falling into the 30s area wide. A Frost Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley with more widespread frost. Patchy frost is expected across Central Virginia. Take precautions to protect tender vegetation. Sunny and cool Saturday. Another cold start Sunday morning, with some areas of frost. Temperatures in the low and mid 60s Sunday with more sunshine.
Temperatures will start to warm back up at or above 70 next week, as high pressure moves offshore. A largely dry stretch of days is expected for much of next week.
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost. More widespread in the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Patchy frost possible. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows not as cold, in the 40s.
Monday through next Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Few showers possible. Highs low 70s.
