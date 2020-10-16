Nice Weekend Ahead. Cold Mornings and Cool Afternoons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, cool October Weekend ahead. Clearing and cold tonight, as Canadian high pressure builds toward the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures falling into the 30s area wide. A Frost Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley with more widespread frost. Patchy frost is expected across Central Virginia. Take precautions to protect tender vegetation. Sunny and cool Saturday. Another cold start Sunday morning, with some areas of frost. Temperatures in the low and mid 60s Sunday with more sunshine.