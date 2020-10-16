Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum open by appointment for tours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum wants the community to know it is once again open and taking appointments for tours during the pandemic. The museum is the only one in the United States dedicated to Indigenous Australian art.
Reservations can be made for up to eight to see rare and unique aboriginal pieces that range from bark paintings to etchings, sculptures and more. Their collection of art includes more than 2,000 pieces. Anyone can book the museum for up to 30 minutes, and the museum welcomes those of all ages and encourages them to explore the grounds and even have a picnic.
“So if you are a family and you’re wondering whether the museum is a good place to come with kids. Yes, the answer is yes, and the reason is amongst other things. We have a scavenger hunt at the front desk and we will give that to you and it will really help engage your child as they’re going through looking at artwork,” says Fenella Belle, a museum educator.
The mission of the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum museum is to expand knowledge and understanding of Indigenous Australian art and culture to cultivate greater appreciation of human diversity and creativity.
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. Masks are required and staff are sanitizing the surfaces throughout the day.
