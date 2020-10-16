Greene County Rescue Squad starts service

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From calls dealing with fatalities to hang gliders stuck in trees, it’s been anything but slow for the first few days of the Greene County Emergency Medical Services team.
The new rescue squad began operations at 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The squad was built from the ground up when the University of Virginia Health System’s Medic 5 team announced it would be canceling its contract with the county earlier this year. Over 155 days, the county worked to put the new operation together.
“I think we all had that that slight doubt in the back of our minds were we really going to be able to pull this off," Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador said. "Thankfully, we have great staff. We have a great EMS supervisor, a great operational medical director, we have support from the county, county administrator, and Board of Supervisors.”
Up next, the squad says they’re hoping for more funding for additional staff. A new building is also on the way according to Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin. That will see the rescue squad move out of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department.
