FUMA Football falls 14-9 in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fork Union Military Academy football team lost 14-9 in its home opener against St. Michael the Archangel on Friday night.
The Blue Devils got on the board first with a field goal, but the Warriors went ahead with a TD late in the first half, and they added another touchdown on a 35-yard run but Shymarr Wright in the 3rd.
FUMA cut the deficit to five points with a 61-yard Kieran Meyers scoring strike to Dominic Julius in the 4th quarrter, but they were unable to come all the way back.
The Blue Devils will be back at home against North Cross on October 30th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.