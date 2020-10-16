Albemarle County teachers rally in opposition of move to stage three

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Some teachers voiced disapproval about Albemarle County’s decision to move forward to stage three at a rally on Friday afternoon.
Stage three would bring some students back into the classroom in less than a month. Teachers made their feelings known before they head over to the ballot box.
Teachers gathered were from elementary to high schools, but all felt impacted by the decision the Albemarle County School Board made. On Nov. 9, when PreK-Grade 3 students can start a hybrid model of school, some teachers may not be there.
Concerns over safety still loom a week after the decision was finalized.
The group of teachers gathered, alongside 57th District Del. Sally Hudson, who represents the Charlottesville area, to have their voices heard.
“I’d like [Albemarle County Public Schools] to look at the data again, I’d like them to look at the surveys again, and take a look at the parent input that’s come through about how much they feel they would like their child to remain with the teacher they have now, and that the relationships we’re building are important," said Amy Gaertner, a 2nd grade teacher.
Hudson emphasized the importance of voting.
“You needed that money yesterday, you needed that money five years ago, but you desperately need it now because we’re asking you to do more with less,” she said. “And that’s not fair.”
The rally’s car line moved from the Downtown County Office Building to the 5th Street County Office Building. There, some planned to cast their early ballots for state and national Democrats.
