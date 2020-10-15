UVA offense looking for balanced attack against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be back on the road this weekend, as the Cavaliers travel to face Wake Forest on Saturday.
Both teams enter the game with a record of 1-2.
UVA is coming off a 17-point loss at home against NC State.
The Wahoos were held to just 82 yards rushing in that game, and averaged only 2.8 yards per carry.
It was a big change from the first two games.
Virginia averaged 5.1 and 4.4 yards against Duke and Clemson respectively.
The Cavaliers attempted 29 runs against the Wolfpack, versus 64-passes.
Especially with the possibility of quarterback Brennan Armstrong missing the game while recovering from a concussion, offensive coordinator Robert Anae says his team has to have more balance.
“The emphasis this week in more about ourselves," says Anae, "securing the ball, and starting fast, as an offense. Not an easy task, but something we have to develop, and go down that road to.”
Senior running back Shane Simpson says, “It’s huge, just to establish a running game, and stay true to it, just so we can help out with the pass game. I know myself, Wayne (Taulapapa), Perris (Jones), whomever is back there running the ball, we can definitely contribute.”
Virginia and Wake Forest kickoff on Saturday at four o’clock in Winston-Salem.
