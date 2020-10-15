UVA Medical Center Hour explores how climate change interferes with health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health and science experts are raising the alarm on climate change, saying it impacts more than just the weather here.
On Wednesday’s edition of UVA Medical Center Hour, experts dove into the health implications of it all. The panel says as the weather gets hotter each year, more people are being affected by heat-related illnesses.
“Heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard of the last few decades, it kills more people than the more charismatic weather events like flooding and tornadoes and hurricanes,” Jeremy Hoffman Cheif Scientist of the Science Museum of Virginia said. "This is a silent killer.”
In addition, they say allergy seasons are becoming more intense over time.
The panel also pointed out that many of these new health challenges disproportionately affect people of color and people living in poverty.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.