Thomas Jefferson Health District recommends contactless versions of Halloween traditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From social distancing to more hand sanitizer, celebrating Halloween in the time of COVID-19 will be very different than in years past. Trick-or-treaters will be wearing very different kinds of masks as people in Charlottesville and groups like Community Bikes try to observe annual spooky traditions in a safe way.
Every year on Halloween, ghouls, ghosts, and sometimes even vikings and unicorns take to the streets on bikes to deliver bags of treats as part of Community Bikes' “Bike and Boo,” event. This year, with traditional trick-or-treating made taboo by the Centers for Disease Control, Community Bikes’ Lauren Riegl says the event is focusing on bringing the candy to the kids.
"We wanted to make this even more family fun-friendly, to kind of bring some of that Halloween spirit that is a little bit different this year,” Riegl said. “Since kids can’t trick or treat as much this year so we’re kind of flip-flopping that: we’re bringing the treats to kids.”
A $20 donation will get you and your little one a bag of goodies from local sources like Sweet Holly Desserts. Contact-less events like the “Bike-and-Boo,” fall right in line with directives from the Thomas Jefferson Health District on how you and your family can enjoy Halloween and still stay safe.
“If you choose to pass out candy this year, we really recommend that you wash your hands, and then you put it in little premade containers,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. "So, get little plastic bags, or recyclable bags that you can put individual pieces of candy in that are all wrapped.”
The TJHD says that even trick-or-treating can still be enjoyed, with a few additional precautions.
“Certainly limit the number of houses you’re going to,” Goodman explained. "We also are encouraging people to knock on the door or ring the doorbell after using hand sanitizer, and then step 6 feet away. So, kind of ‘6 feet or no treat.’”
With safety in mind, Reigl says Community Bikes is looking forward to bringing the Halloween spirit to the community it calls home. All proceeds will support Community Bike’s efforts to increase cycling advocacy and ridership in Charlottesville.
“You can do the orders, right up until I think we’ll do about October 27 or 28," Riegl explained. "We have 100 bags that we can do and so we’ll cap it at that.”
The TJHD says that the safest way to observe Halloween this year is at home and with the people living with you. However, if you do want to celebrate with others, a socially distanced driveway party with your neighbors is the next best thing.
