Staunton nonprofits petition city leaders for COVID relief

She sees an opportunity with CARES act funding. It’s federal money given to cities to help soften the blow caused by the pandemic. Wratchford says the city has done a fantastic job putting the CARES act money to use in a myriad of ways, including support for the Central Blue Ridge COVID-19 Local Response Fund to help people with basic needs, like housing and childcare. But, Wratchford says it appears the nonprofit community has been left out of that outreach, adding that they are as integral to the community as small businesses.