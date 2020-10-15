NBC29 to carry Charlottesville Grand Illumination live Dec. 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 will be broadcasting and streaming Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination event in December.
The Grand Illumination tends to attract thousands of people to the Downtown Mall every year, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing officials to do things differently for 2020.
As a result, the celebration will be broadcasted on NBC29 and CW29, as well as streamed online from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. December 4.
“Outstanding musical talent and special guest surprises have made Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination a signature holiday event for over 20 years, and this year’s event will continue the tradition of providing family entertainment for the community,” Charlottesville Deputy Director of Communications Joe Rice said in a news release Thursday, October 15. “More details of the broadcast event will be announced at a later date.”
Meanwhile, the search is on for a tree for the celebration. All community landowners, homeowners, and businesses are encouraged to submit trees for consideration. Tree candidates are ideally about 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, and accessible by large equipment. Folks can email photos and contact info to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov or call Joe Rice at 434-409-8226. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 23.
Producers for the Grand Illumination are also searching for musical talent to participate. If you’re interested in auditioning, contact Joe Rice at 434-409-8226.
