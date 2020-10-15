Mild then Cool

More clouds arrive overnight. Dry and pleasant weather will continue this evening. As a cold front arrives from the west Friday morning, a low pressure area will be forming off the East Coast. This will keep most of the rain near and mainly east of I-95. Some light rain showers and drizzle for our region expected through out the day. Many areas look to receive less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s to 60 degrees.