Mild then Cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Thursday morning with temperatures in the cool 40s and 50s. A south breeze will boost temperatures to the 60s later this morning and then 70s this afternoon. Sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the day as a cold front advances east.
More clouds arrive overnight. Dry and pleasant weather will continue this evening. As a cold front arrives from the west Friday morning, a low pressure area will be forming off the East Coast. This will keep most of the rain near and mainly east of I-95. Some light rain showers and drizzle for our region expected through out the day. Many areas look to receive less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s to 60 degrees.
Clearing and cooling Friday night.
Below average temperatures ahead for Saturday and Saturday night.
The weekend will be dry. More seasonable temperatures return Sunday and next Monday.
Our weather pattern looks dry next Tuesday and Wednesday with slightly above average highs.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Becoming breezy and mild. Highs mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 20 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Dry this evening and mild. A pre-dawn shower possible. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and drizzle. Temperatures steady in the 50s to 60 degrees. Light northeast breeze.
Friday night: Clearing and chilling. Lows in the upper 30s. A light breeze should keep the frost risk to a minimum.
Saturday: Sun, few clouds, highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost possible away from town.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s.
