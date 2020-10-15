Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to hold virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library still wants you to have a scary good time this Halloween season. That is why JMRL is holding a virtual pumpkin decorating contest this year.
Decorate a pumpkin, and email pictures of your pumpkin through October 31 to pr@jmrl.org The pictures will be posted to JMRL’s Facebook page in an album and everyone will have the chance to vote by “liking” their favorite pumpkin picture.
“Since we can’t gather at the library normally, this gives a chance for people to share what they’re doing at home and reach out to one another and share something that everybody can enjoy. Whether you’re a pumpkin creator or a pumpkin voter, everybody can be involved.” says Glynis Welte children’s librarian at Gordon Avenue Library
Voting will go through November 6. The winner will be announced on November 7 and will win a $25 Amazon gift card. The runner-up will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
