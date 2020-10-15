Health official offers advice on how to stay healthy during winter months

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter is coming, and it could take away some popular, and safe, outdoor activities. Health experts are already analyzing ways to stay safe.
“We just have to sort of make sure that we’re understanding that risk and taking measures to mitigate against potential transmission and exposure that occurs indoors, much more frequently than it would outdoors,” said Ryan McKay, the COVID-19 Incident Commander at the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
With Thanksgiving and other holidays not far away, McKay knows there’s a desire to get back to normal and celebrate with large groups of friends and family.
“That may mean Thanksgiving and holiday season are doing to look very different than they have in the past," he said.
McKay compared those differences to indoor dining rules: keep your distance, wear a mask, and only take it off to eat when you’re at least six-feet part.
“This seems very odd and strange but I think in order for us to continue to see the numbers that are declining across our health district it’s really important to maintain those adherences," he said.
If you bring your social gatherings indoors, it’s important to be mindful of how much space you have to physically distance from one another.
“Just because it’s hard to separate, it’s hard to maintain that distance, particularly when people aren’t wearing masks,” McKay said.
We asked McKay what his expectations are for the winter months. He said while he’s not sure, he emphasized the importance of getting your flu shot as a way to make sure the hospital system doesn’t get overwhelmed with both COVID and the flu.
