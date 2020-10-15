Food Lion donates food to the New Beginnings Christian Community Food Pantry in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food lion donated two pallets of food to the New Beginnings Christian Community Food Pantry in Charlottesville Thursday. In addition the pantry received $800 in gift cards to spend at Food Lion stores.
The Great Pantry Makeover, an annual event held by Food Lion Feeds benefits five pantries in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s service area. This year their efforts are focused on restocking shelves with nourishing food, such as canned vegetables and beans, pasta, and cereal.
Reverend Gregory Moyer with the New Beginnings Christian Community says these donations come very welcomed as they are now serving up to 1,200 people every week.
“Without their donation we would not be able to feed the community, particularly the numbers of people that were feeding. Without Walmart, without Food Lion and we also get some private donations from individuals that have extra food, we would not be able to function, at least not be able to feed the number of people that we are feeding.” Moyer said.
The New Beginnings Christian Community Food Pantry is located on 1130 East Market Street and is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
