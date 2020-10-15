Falling Temps and Some Rain Friday. Nice, Cool Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Falling temperatures and some rain on the way. Our recent warmth is on the way out, as a strong cold front pushes east to bring us a round of rain starting late tonight and at times Friday. Midnight temperatures the highs fro Friday with temperatures then falling back down into the 50s. At this time, rain amounts a quarter of an inch or less is expected across our area, with heavier rain amounts closer to I-95 and the coast.