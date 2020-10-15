Falling Temps and Some Rain Friday. Nice, Cool Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Falling temperatures and some rain on the way. Our recent warmth is on the way out, as a strong cold front pushes east to bring us a round of rain starting late tonight and at times Friday. Midnight temperatures the highs fro Friday with temperatures then falling back down into the 50s. At this time, rain amounts a quarter of an inch or less is expected across our area, with heavier rain amounts closer to I-95 and the coast.
Cool Canadian high pressure will build in behind the front, with skies clearing Friday night. Frost and freeze concerns for some with lows expected by Saturday morning in the 30s. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley, for this time. A beautiful and cool October weekend ahead. Highs Saturday in the 50s to around 60 and Sunday the 60s. Morning lows in the frosty 30s. A dry and seasonable stretch of days is expected to carry into early next week.
Tonight: Turning cloudy, showers develop late. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, showers, drizzle, cool. Temperatures in the 50s to around 60.
Friday night: Clearing and cold. Lows in the 30s to near 40. Some areas of frost.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.